Rohingya in Myanmar clean up devastation from Cyclone Mocha

Rohingya families in the Ohn Taw Chay camp pick through the piles of debris that had once roofed their homes after Cyclone Mocha snapped bridges, downed power lines and ruptured close-lying huts in displacement camps and villages across Rakhine state, leaving tens of thousands of the persecuted minority even more on the edge.

