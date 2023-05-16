WEF Wants You To Own Nothing: How To Fight A New Financial World Order w/ Carol Roth – Ask Dr. Drew

Global elites and the World Economic Forum appear to be rallying under an alarming slogan: by 2030 "you will own nothing, and be happy." Why are world governments and corporations trying to reduce ownership?

"It’s the perfect economic environment for the rich and powerful to solidify their positions and prevent anyone else from getting ahead," says a description of Carol Roth's new book "You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back." ••「 CALL IN & LINKS: https://drdrew.com/5162023 」••