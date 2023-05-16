WEF Wants You To Own Nothing: How To Fight A New Financial World Order w/ Carol Roth – Ask Dr. Drew
WEF Wants You To Own Nothing: How To Fight A New Financial World Order w/ Carol Roth – Ask Dr. Drew

Global elites and the World Economic Forum appear to be rallying under an alarming slogan: by 2030 &quot;you will own nothing, and be happy.&quot; Why are world governments and corporations trying to reduce ownership?

&quot;It’s the perfect economic environment for the rich and powerful to solidify their positions and prevent anyone else from getting ahead,&quot; says a description of Carol Roth&apos;s new book &quot;You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back.&quot; ••「 CALL IN &amp; LINKS: https://drdrew.com/5162023 」••