The Kardashians s3 - In A Crisis

The Kardashians s3 - In A Crisis - The Kardashians Season 3 is coming May 25 to Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.

ABOUT THE KARDASHIANS The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives.

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines.

From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.