Jeep Grand Cherokee 4Xe in White Driving Video

The all-New Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe combines advanced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two high voltage electric motors, robust TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission and proven Jeep 4x4 systems, resulting in 380 hp and 637 Nm of torque.

Specifically, the 400-volt battery pack is made of 96-cell lithium-ion and ensures up to 48km of all-electric combined range, which becomes 51km in city range, and a total range of up to 700km.

With the charging solutions offered by the brand and the use of connected services such as My Echarge, there are no longer any compromises to be made.

It becomes child's play to organize your electricity charging needs with the Free2Move e-solution partner, whether on public charging station or on your own domestic wallbox.

All these activities are all the easier to manage; all is takes is to download the Jeep mobile application.

The hybrid powertrain can be tailored to suit each trip, from daily commuting in pure-electric mode to no range anxiety for extended highway road trips, and allowing owners to explore nature off-road in near silence in EV mode.