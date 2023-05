Cannes 2023 Best Dressed: Johnny Depp, Esha Gupta, Helen Mirren & More | Oneindia News

As the 76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off, some of the world’s biggest stars are hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the fest’s opening night film, 'Jeanne du Barry.'

Starring Johnny Depp, "Jeanne du Barry" follows a young working-class woman’s relationship with King Louis XV.

See all of the fashion from the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival below.

#CannesFilmFestival #Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival2023 ~PR.154~HT.99~