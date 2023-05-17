Labour criticises govt's 'harmful' asylum housing plan

A shadow housing minister has criticised the government's plans to temporarily remove licencing requirements for asylum seeker accommodation in its attempt to clear the hotel backlog.

Labour's Matthew Pennycook said ministers are "trampling over local discretion" when it comes to setting housing standards and warned the move is "harmful" to both asylum seekers and local communities.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn