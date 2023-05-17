Five Nights At Freddy's Movie

Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's time to clock-in... Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled security guard, starts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a once-successful abandoned family entertainment center, where he discovers its four animatronic mascots -- Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy -- move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight.

Based on video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon.

Directed by Emma Tammi starring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Elizabeth Lail release date October 27, 2023 (in theaters and on Peacock)