Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’, Junmoni Rabha, dies in a road accident | Know all about her | Oneindia News

An officer of the Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha, also known as ‘Lady Singham’ or ‘Dabang Cop’, due to her tough-on-crime image died in a fatal accident when a truck collided with her car in the state’s Nagaon district.

Junmoni Rabha was alone in her private car, not wearing her uniform when the unfortunate incident took place.

A police patrol team reached the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police seized the container truck which was coming from Uttar Pradesh, but the driver fled from the spot after the accident.

Suspecting foul play, Rabha’s family demanded an impartial probe into the accident.

Let us know who Junmoni Rabha was and why she was famously named after two popular Bollywood Film cops.

