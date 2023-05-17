4 Year Update - Are Solar Panels for Home Still Worth It?

050523 Like and subscribe.
4 year solar panel review - Are they still worth it?
It’s been almost 4 years since I had solar panels installed on my house.
In general they’ve been performing pretty close to what was promised, but last year threw us some curveballs.
I saw a pretty sharp decline in the amount of solar produced.
Since my solar panels are nearing their 4 year anniversary, I thought it would be a good idea to revisit what I’ve learned living with solar panels in an area you might not think they’d be good for, as well as what happened last year.
Do I still think getting solar panels was a good idea?
Let’s see if we can come to a decision on this.