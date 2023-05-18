'Da Vinci Glow': Know the rare phenomenon that will cast an eerie glow over the moon | Oneindia News

A ghostly shine is predicted to appear on the moon glowing on the edge of the lunar body.

A lunar phenomenon called the "Da Vinci glow" which lights up the unlit side of the moon, is expected to be visible from Earth this week and over the coming weekend.

It is named after Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci, who explained the phenomenon for the first time in the 15th century.

This process is a faint glow of the moon's shadowed "dark" side due to sunlight reflecting off the Earth’s surface and back onto the moon.

This dull glow is visible only on a slim crescent lunar surface when the moon is close to the horizon during both the last few days and the first few days of its orbit around the Earth.

During this time, the Earth's Northern or Southern Hemisphere tilts towards the Moon enabling sea ice and clouds to bounce an exceptional amount of sunlight towards the dark parts of the lunar surface.

This sunlight reflected by our planet is termed ‘Earthshine’, and it will render an eerie glow to the Moon.

