Prince Harry and Meghan ‘near catastrophic’ car chase, reminiscent of Princess Diana | Oneindia News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after being followed by the paparazzi.

The couple’s spokesperson described it as a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ and said that ‘relentless pursuit’ lasted for more than two hours and led to ‘multiple near collisions’.

The incident is reminiscent of the car crash which led to Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Let us revisit what happened with Princess Diana and how the two incidents are similar.

