Prince Harry and Meghan Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ in NY

Prince Harry and Meghan Involved in , ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ in NY.

The car chase occurred on May 16 in New York City and involved a "swarm" of paparazzi, according to law enforcement.

.

The couple was leaving the Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Meghan was being honored.

.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also with them.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan issued a statement.

Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi, Spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, via statement.

This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers, Spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, via statement.

This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers, Spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, via statement.

Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved, Spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, via statement.

In Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the Duke of Sussex compared his wife's treatment by the paparazzi to that of his late mother's, Diana.

.

Paparazzi still harass people.

But the harassment really exists more online now.

, Prince Harry, via Netflix docuseries .

Once the photographs are out and the stories then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment.

, Prince Harry, via Netflix docuseries .

To see another woman in my life, who I love, go through this feeding frenzy – that’s hard.

It is basically the hunter versus the prey, Prince Harry, via Netflix docuseries