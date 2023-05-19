Whoopi Goldberg slams Meghan and Harry's 'near-catastrophic' car chase

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't think it was "possible" that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could have endured a "near catastrophic" car chase in New York City because of how traffic-heavy the city is.
On Tuesday, May 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they were nearly in a fatal car crash after being chased by paparazzi.