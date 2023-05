Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor warns against nuclear arms

On August 6, 1945, four-year-old Masao Ito survived the US nuclear attack.

Ito has worked for almost two decades as a volunteer guide for the peace memorials and museum in Hiroshima, and as an anti-nuclear campaigner.

This week, leaders of the G7 developed economies will meet in Hiroshima, and are expected to visit the Peace Memorial Park.