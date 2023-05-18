FBI Against America + Too Many POTUS Candidates? | Posobiec, Beattie, Dr. Taylor Marshall | LIVE
FBI Against America + Too Many POTUS Candidates? | Posobiec, Beattie, Dr. Taylor Marshall | LIVE

A House Weaponization subcommittee hearing on Thursday — and a new report from the same committee — demonstrate conclusively what conservatives have long known: With the war on Islamic terror over, the FBI has recast middle Americans as the enemy, using their January 6 overreaction as the justification.

Charlie talks all about that, with input from Darren Beattie of Revolver News.

Plus, Charlie and Jack Posobiec react to Ron DeSantis&apos;s anticipated presidential announcement next week — and the unexpected possibility that Glenn Youngkin may run too.

Taylor Marshall joins to talk about his own very, very long-shot run for president as well.The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America&apos;s Voice.