FBI Against America + Too Many POTUS Candidates? | Posobiec, Beattie, Dr. Taylor Marshall | LIVE

A House Weaponization subcommittee hearing on Thursday — and a new report from the same committee — demonstrate conclusively what conservatives have long known: With the war on Islamic terror over, the FBI has recast middle Americans as the enemy, using their January 6 overreaction as the justification.

Charlie talks all about that, with input from Darren Beattie of Revolver News.

Plus, Charlie and Jack Posobiec react to Ron DeSantis's anticipated presidential announcement next week — and the unexpected possibility that Glenn Youngkin may run too.

Taylor Marshall joins to talk about his own very, very long-shot run for president as well.The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.