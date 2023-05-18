The Brett Favre Welfare Scandal Explained

Brett Favre is at the center of a scandal involving the misappropriation of welfare funds.
Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg summed up the story as it pertains to Favre's involvement, including what was uncovered by SI's own Michael Rosenberg.
SI examined his role in the scheme to misuse welfare dollars. These are the most important points.