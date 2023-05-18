Ludacris Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Fast X Cast In Attendance

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Chris “Ludacris” bridges, Vin Diesel, LL Cool J, Karma Bridges, Queen Latifah, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster Cody Walker, Will Packer, Larenz Tate, Tyrese Gibson, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue attend Ludacris' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony held at the 6424 Hollywood boulevard in Los Angeles, California USA on May 18, 2023.

This video is only available for editorial use on Broadcast TV, online, and worldwide platforms. To ensure compliance and proper licensing of this video, please contact us.

©MaximoTV