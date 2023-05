Labour: More that we need to do for Forde's racism report

Labour chair Anneliese Dodds says the party is "determined to prevent and root out any forms of racism" as a number of Black Labour MPs sign a letter to the Leader Sir Keir Starmer - off the back of recommendations of the Martin Forde report.

She adds that "there will be more we need to do", and will "continue to work together".

Report by Rowlandi.

