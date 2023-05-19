Miniskirt inventor's iconic 60s fashion swings into Glasgow

Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is celebrating British fashion trailblazer Mary Quant, long credited as a pioneer of the miniskirt, as her colourful and daring 1960s designs take centre stage in an exhibition.

“She introduced such a revolutionary attitude to clothes - garments that the young could run, jump, leap onto a bus, go dancing - they didn't have to dress like their mothers anymore, which, of course, they had to do in the days of post-war austerity,” former co-director of Mary Quant Limited tells AFP.