5 Tips, for Beginner Cyclists .
1.
Safety first.
Look for a helmet that is lightweight and comfortable.
Safety features like MIPS, multi-directional impact protection system, help protect you from different types of impact.
.
2.
Be aware of the traffic environment and road conditions.
Find a cycling guide to brush up on road safety awareness, basic road positioning, observation and anticipation.
3.
Download a cycling app.
.
A cycling app can help you optimize your trip.
'The Independent' recommends Bike Hub Journey Planner which offers spoken instructions, multiple routes and a number of other handy features.
.
4.
Basic maintenance is essential.
Most importantly, check the tire pressure, brake lines, brake pads and oil the chain.
.
A local bike service center can always help you.
.
5.
Find a cycling club.
.
Finding other experienced cyclists to ride with is a great way to become a more competent rider.
.
It's time to hit the road.