5 Tips for Beginner Cyclists

5 Tips, for Beginner Cyclists .

1.

Safety first.

Look for a helmet that is lightweight and comfortable.

Safety features like MIPS, multi-directional impact protection system, help protect you from different types of impact.

.

2.

Be aware of the traffic environment and road conditions.

Find a cycling guide to brush up on road safety awareness, basic road positioning, observation and anticipation.

3.

Download a cycling app.

.

A cycling app can help you optimize your trip.

'The Independent' recommends Bike Hub Journey Planner which offers spoken instructions, multiple routes and a number of other handy features.

.

4.

Basic maintenance is essential.

Most importantly, check the tire pressure, brake lines, brake pads and oil the chain.

.

A local bike service center can always help you.

.

5.

Find a cycling club.

.

Finding other experienced cyclists to ride with is a great way to become a more competent rider.

.

It's time to hit the road.