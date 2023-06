THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Movie

THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day...and just keeps walking.

Director : Hettie Macdonald Writer: Rachel Joyce Starring Academy Award Winner Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is an uplifting tale of self-discovery and learning to seize the moment.