Indiana Jones 5 Is SAVAGED By Critics - Suck It Mangold!

This episode has the Salty Nerds joined by YouTuber Primitive Ramblings as they talk about the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Cannes Film Festival, and how all the critics are dumping on how boring and unfunny the movie is.

We also discuss Disney shutting down it's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel as well as purging a ton of failing content from Disney+.

Jackie Chan may be returning for a new Karate Kid movie, Zack Snyder bashes his critics, the Powerpuff Girls reboot gets cancelled, and Marvel kills off Ms. Marvel (and no one cares).

All this and more in this episode of Salty Saturdays!