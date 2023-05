Wagner chief claims complete capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group claims the complete capture of the east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, scene of the longest and bloodiest battle in Moscow's offensive.

"Today around mid-day, Bakhmut was taken in its entirety," Yevgeny Prigozhin says in a video posted on Telegram, with fighters behind him holding the Russian flag surrounded by ruins.