Secret Bilderberg Meeting Kicks Off; Swexit; Wagner Group Claims Bakhmut Victory 5/21/23

Weekly World News Report- Could Sweden Swexit from the EU?

One Swedish politician thinks so.

Jimmie Åkesson of the Sweden Democrats claims that only by making the necessary preparations for Swexit can the government maximize its bargaining power in Brussels.

Zelensky is globe trotting around the world to raise more money for more weapons as the Wagner group claims they have secured Victory in Bakhmut, Yetin this world of constantly changing narratives, Ukraine Denies Defeat.

The 69th Bilderberg Meeting, a secretive conclave of global power brokers, has kicked off in Lisbon, Portugal, with issues on the agenda including transnational threats, artificial intelligence, and America’s leadership in world affairs.

So, who's attending this year?

Let's find out.

John Kerry has joined the Netherlands in announcing a war on farming as the Dutch government seems to have doubled down on it's threat to shut down thousands of farms. Finally, no world news program would be complete without our favorite Scot, Neil Oliver, and his pro-human weekly monologue.

This and much more as we take you around the world to discuss what's happening with global Conservatives and Christians.