Butch Cassidy, The Sundance Kid, and Etta Place: the Final Chapter

Part 2: In February 1901, two of America’s most notorious outlaws, Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, and a companion, Etta Place, left the country under assumed names and set sail for Argentina, hoping to leave their criminal past behind them.

They would find success at the ends of civilization, but not escape.

They would revert back to a life of crime, and leave behind some of history's most enduring mysteries.