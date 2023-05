That the CCP is rising while the US is declining is unfounded

5/18/2023 【House Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Hearing】American economist Dr. Derek Scissors: Data from multiple aspects indicates that the claim that the CCP is rising while the US is declining is unfounded.

For the renminbi to be able to challenge the US dollar, the CCP must allow money to freely flow out of China, but they are afraid to do so.

What Americans need to consider now is how to support the US dollar and our policies instead of worrying about the Renminbi's challenge to the dollar.