Greece elections: PM Mitsotakis wins big but falls short of securing a clear majority|Oneindia News

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose conservative party scored a landslide election yesterday….but without the seats in parliament to win outright..has indicated tha he will seek a second election in a bid to consolidate victory without need of a coalition partner.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party was a full 20 percentage points ahead of its main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, nearly complete results showed.

But a new electoral system of proportional representation meant his 40% vote share still was not enough to secure a majority of the 300 seats in parliament.

To form a government, he would either have to seek a coalition partner from a smaller party, or head to a second election.

