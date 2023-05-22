Manchester City 'have to win Champions League' to be among greatest, says Guardiola

"To be considered one of the greatest teams we have to win Europe, we have to win the Champions League" says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as his team celebrate their third consecutive Premier League title.

Looking forward to his side's two upcoming finals -- against city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup and Inter Milan in the Champions League -- Guardiola says he has told his players to enjoy the title but to "be careful" and avoid being distracted from their chance to win a historic treble.