Life-Size Lego Ferrari Unveiled After Almost One Year

Don’t get frustrated if building your Lego is taking longer than expected, these people took almost a year to build the ultimate Lego ride.

A life-size Ferrari, built with over 380,000 Lego bricks, has gone on display in Denmark, at an amusement park dedicated to the famous toy.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.