Scientists Warn Extreme Heat Threatens Billions of People Worldwide

According to a new study, inaction on climate change could expose over two billion people to extreme heat conditions.

'The Independent' reports that scientists from the University of Nanjing and the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter released their findings on May 22.

The team's findings emphasize how the climatic conditions that have historically supported human habitation are rapidly shrinking as a result of global warming.

According to the team's findings, an estimated one billion people could be spared the impacts of extreme heat if global heating is kept to 1.5C.

The 2015 Paris accord, which nearly 200 countries agreed to, was aimed at keeping global temperature rise at 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

'The Independent' reports that various scientific findings have agreed that the window to limit our planet's warming within even a 2C threshold of change is rapidly shrinking.

According to projections, current policies are expected to result in 2.7C temperature increase within the next 75 years.

Recent research suggests that for every 0.1C of warming above current temperatures will result in an additional 140 million people being exposed to dangerous heat.

Limiting global warming to 1.5C rather than 2.7C would mean five times fewer people in 2100 being exposed to dangerous heat, Tim Lenton, Director of the Global Systems Institute, via 'The Independent'.

According to the study, parts of the Earth with higher population growth, like India and Nigeria, are expected to experience the highest risk from increasing temperatures.

.

