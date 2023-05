Nikola Jokic & Denver Nuggets sweep LeBron James & Lakers, Heat embarrass Celtics | Nerd Sesh

The nerds react to Nikola Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets past LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 to finish off a sweep and advance to the NBA Finals.

They dive into where Jokic ranks among the greatest offensive players ever, where the Lakers fell short and how Davis ended his run in disappointing fashion.

Then, they dive into how Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continue to outclass Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics, who they embarrassed in Game 3.