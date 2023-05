Denis Nikitin also known as "White Rex", exiled Russian Neo Nazi in Ukraine

Denis Nikitin also known as "White Rex", exiled Russian Neo Nazi in Ukraine, founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps and responsible for the cross border terrorist attacks in Russian territory.

In the video from 2022 is calling all White Nationalists to support the Ukrainian cause.

He calls Zelensky a Jew, a fag#@t and the worst of liberals values.