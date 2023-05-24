Russia claims it defeated insurgents after cross-border incursion in Belgorod | Oneindia News

Russia has said more than 70 attackers were killed in its operation to repel cross-border raiders who entered the country’s Belgorod region from Ukraine and battled with Russian forces for an estimated 24 hours before retreating from Russian territory.

Russia said that it had deployed jets and artillery on Tuesday to destroy the armed groups that penetrated the border region.

Authorities said that 13 people were injured by artillery and mortar fire during the fighting and that a woman died during evacuations on Monday.

#Belgorod #RussiaUkraineWar #VladimirPutin ~PR.151~GR.125~HT.96~