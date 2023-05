Huge Komodo Dragon Adjusts to New Surroundings at London Zoo

Meet Khaleesi, the Komodo Dragon who has recently found a new home for herself at the ZSL London zoo.

This giant reptile, named after one of HBO’s most popular characters’ ever from the hit series Game of Thrones was relocated from the Paignton Zoo in England and is still adjusting to her surroundings but seems to be doing well.

Yair Ben-Dor has more.