Boycott Target? Woke Retailer Suffers MASSIVE Backlash After Gay-Themed Clothing Targets Kids

Target executives are scrambling to contain the fury of its core customer base after nationwide displays of pro-trans and pro-gay clothing in the children and baby section.

Target's stock is tanking and calls for a boycott are increasing.

Also today: Hungary's Prime Minister says the quiet part out loud...and he's backed up by John Mearsheimer.