French far-right leader Le Pen denies any quid pro quo with Putin

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen testifies before the parliamentary inquiry committee on foreign interference, which is investigating potential links between her National Rally party and Russia.

At the centre of the investigation is a 9.4 million euro loan her party took out from a Czech-Russian bank, which is still being repaid.

"If it had committed me to anything, I wouldn't have signed this loan," Le Pen insists.