Memorial Day By the Numbers

These stats were provided by WalletHub.

45 million veterans, have served during wartime.

656,000 military service members , have lost their lives during combat.

New York was the 1st state , to recognize Memorial Day in 1873.

96 members of the 116th Congress , have served in the military.

60 percent of Americans, plan to barbecue over Memorial Day weekend.

260,000 graves, at Arlington National Cemetery are adorned with American flags