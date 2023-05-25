REVELATION REDPILL Wed EP14: Daniel's 70 Weeks Fulfilled!
Ask any modern end-times theologian about the timeline in Daniel and they will break out intricate charts explaining that we are waiting on the fulfillment of Daniel&apos;s 70th week for Jesus to come back.

What if I told you we aren&apos;t waiting for that 70th week, but Christ already fulfilled that prophecy?

If Christ, the Messiah, was the fulfillment of Daniel&apos;s 70 weeks, then a future AntiChrist is completely ruled out of an interpretation of Daniel chapter 9 (one of the major underpinnings of modern pretribulation/premillennial 7 yr rapture theology) ceases to exist.

Why is this important?

Because how you read Daniel chapter 9 changes how you view yourself in God&apos;s kingdom &amp; how you see the Body of Christ either advancing triumphantly, or in a constant losing battle until the Second Coming of Christ.

Hint: we aren&apos;t losing!