Trump Responds With Hitler Meme to Desantis & Elon Musk's Twitter Space 😂 —Johnny Massacre Show 635

Ron Desantis' official announcement of his 2024 presidential run on Twitter with Elon Musk broke Twitter as Elon's new toy creaked under the weight of nearly a million live listeners and the servers suffered under the strain.

Meanwhile, Trump responded with a meme featuring Hitler, Klaus Schwab and the FBI in a Twitter Space with Elon Musk.

Trump Vs Desantis is the battle we all deserve!

#donaldtrump #rondesantis #elonmusk #twitter