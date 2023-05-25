Guam: Almost all houses without power as Mawar becomes a 'Super Typhoon' | Oneindia News

Guam, the western pacific island, is currently weathering its most powerful cyclone in years today, without major damage, after the Super Typhoon Mawar unleashed winds up to 150 mph as well as torrential rain on the island.

Wind speeds have placed the super typhoon in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.

Nearly all the 52,000 homes and businesses in Guam have lost power, except 1,000 of them, as per the Guam Power Authority.

However, government officials have reported that so far there is not anything unusual in hospital emergency rooms, with only moderate damage such as fallen debris, downed power lines and flooding in the cities.

But the authorities have still warned people to stay indoors till the government declares it to be completely safe to step out.

