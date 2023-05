THE TEAME OF KERELA STORY MET UNION MINISTER NITIN GADKARI SHARED PICTURES

The film 'The Kerala Story' is in tremendous headlines these days and is performing fiercely at the box office.

On Thursday, the entire team including producer Vipul Shah, actress Adah Sharma met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai.

The pictures of this meeting have been shared from the official Twitter handle of Gadkari.