Uncharted 4 Full Gameplay

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is an action-adventure video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment.

It is the fourth main title in the Uncharted series and was released exclusively for PlayStation 4 on May 10, 2016.

In the story, players control Nathan Drake, a former treasure hunter who is coaxed out of retirement by the appearance of his younger brother.

Together with his old partner Victor Sullivan, they search for clues to the location of the lost treasure of the pirate Henry Avery.