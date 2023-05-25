DeSantis DeSaster? + Pastors Summit + DHS Against America | Engelhardt, Solomon, Bozell | LIVE

Ron DeSantis's long-awaited presidential announcement was certainly not what his team was hoping for.

Charlie assesses the impact that technical difficulties and DeSantis's announcement speech will have on the race and the governor's long-term prospects.

Plus, Pastor David Engelhardt joins in from the TPUSA Pastors Summit, while John Solomon and Brent Bozell give updates on the debt ceiling and the federal government's relentless targeting of conservative activists.

