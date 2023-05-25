DeSantis DeSaster? + Pastors Summit + DHS Against America | Engelhardt, Solomon, Bozell | LIVE
Ron DeSantis&apos;s long-awaited presidential announcement was certainly not what his team was hoping for.

Charlie assesses the impact that technical difficulties and DeSantis&apos;s announcement speech will have on the race and the governor&apos;s long-term prospects.

Plus, Pastor David Engelhardt joins in from the TPUSA Pastors Summit, while John Solomon and Brent Bozell give updates on the debt ceiling and the federal government&apos;s relentless targeting of conservative activists.

