We Might as Well Be Dead Movie

We Might as Well Be Dead Movie Trailer HD - US Release Date: May 26, 2023 Starring: Ioana Iacob, Jörg Schüttauf, Pola Geiger Director : Natalia Sinelnikova Synopsis: Security officer Anna lives with her 16-year-old daughter in a remote high-rise on the edge of a forest.

The building provides its occupants a safe haven until the caretaker's dog disappears and irrational fear spreads.