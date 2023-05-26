Aston Martin DB12 Reveal Event in Antibes, France

Aston Martin last night toasted the start of its next generation of sportscars, as the iconic British brand presented the new DB12 at a glittering premiere near Cannes.

Proudly unveiled in the serene surroundings of the French Riviera, the grand Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc provided a fitting backdrop for Aston Martin’s sparkling newcomer to steal the spotlight during the Cannes International Film Festival.

Celebrating Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary, 110 esteemed guests from across the fields of entertainment, sport, the arts, and business gathered to witness the arrival of a new icon and enjoy live performances from multi-award-winning British chart-topping singer and actress Rina Sawayama and international DJ Peggy Gou.

Stars of cinema in attendance included Academy Award winners Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Leonardo Di Caprio, whose critically acclaimed performance in Flower Moon has wowed critics in Cannes this week.

Other actors in attendance included Kate Beckinsale, Tobey Maguire, James Marsden and James Bond actor Jeffrey Wright.