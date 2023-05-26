S.Korea, US hold largest live-fire drills to counter N.Korea's growing threats | Oneindia News

The South Korean and U.S. militaries have conducted large live-fire drills near the border with North Korea despite the North’s warning that it won’t tolerate what it calls an invasion rehearsal on its doorstep.

About 2,500 troops from both nations took part as the five-day exercise began yesterday.

This is their largest-ever joint live-fire exercise simulating a "full-scale attack" from North Korea.

Apart from the infantry regiments, multiple tanks, howitzers and fighter jets were also involved.

The exercise demonstrated the military capabilities of both countries and readiness to strongly respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and to a full-scale attack.

The drills which are part of the first of five rounds of live-fire exercises up to mid-June, mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington.

The U.S.-South Korean firing exercises, called "Combined annihilation firepower drills," are the biggest of their kind.

They have been held 11 times since they first began in 1977.

The drills simulated artillery and aerial strikes on front-line North Korean military facilities in response to an attack.

The troops later practiced precision-guided attacks on simulated targets in the rear areas to "completely annihilate" North Korean military threats.

