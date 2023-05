"TGIFrankly: Remote-Controlled People, Reels, Call Topics Galore" ft. Matt 5/26/23

Friday night and Matt is in studio to do some tidying up before the Memorial Day weekend begins.

Some news in the grab bag, and then the rest of the show is a mixture of random bits i picked up during the course of the week.

Reels, Emails pertaining to this weeks topics (especially GATE), and a number of call topics that I have been waiting to introduce to the audience.

What we don't finish tonight will be prime for Saturday Night material, as it is the May special broadcast!