Chile in 4K ULTRA HD

Chile is a long, narrow country stretching along South America's western edge, with more than 6,000km of Pacific Ocean coastline.

Santiago, its capital, sits in a valley surrounded by the Andes and Chilean Coast Range mountains.

The city's palm-lined Plaza de Armas contains the neoclassical cathedral and the National History Museum.

The massive Parque Metropolitano offers swimming pools, a botanical garden and zoo.