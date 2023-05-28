Turkey Presidential Poll: Recep Tayyip Erdogan & Kemal Kilicdaroglu in crucial race | Oneindia News

The political air in Turkey is turbulent as Turkish voters head to the polls again on Sunday.

The presidential run-off between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu marks the final moment in what has been widely billed as Turkey’s most important election in recent history.

The election period, which officially started on March 18, has seen numerous twists and turns, the most dramatic being Erdogan confounding opinion polls predictions to finish ahead of Kilicdaroglu but narrowly missing out on winning his third presidential term in the first round.

The initial vote on May 14 was held alongside parliamentary elections that saw Erdogan’s party and its allies secure 323 out of 600 seats.

