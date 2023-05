Sign of the Wolf - 1941 Mantan Moreland, Louise Beavers

1941 adventure film directed by Howard Bretherton and written by Elizabeth Sutphin and Edmond Kelso.

The film stars Michael Whalen, Grace Bradley, Darryl Hickman, Mantan Moreland, Louise Beavers and Wade Crosby.

The film was released on March 25, 1941, by Monogram Pictures.

Based on a story by Jack London.